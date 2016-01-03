Boise State 84, Colorado State 80

Junior forward James Webb III had 28 points and nine rebounds and Boise State fended off a tenacious second-half rally from Colorado State before recording an 84-80 victory on Saturday in Mountain West play at Boise, Idaho.

Senior swingman Anthony Drmic added 21 points and senior guard Mikey Thompson had 18 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Broncos, who are the defending Mountain West regular-season champions.

Boise State (10-4, 1-0) led by as much as 16 in the first half, but the Rams (8-6, 0-1) got within two points five times in the last seven minutes. Colorado State shot 63 percent (17-of-27) in the second half.

Guard Antwan Scott led the Rams with 24 points and guard Joe De Ciman added 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Thompson’s putback of his own missed layup with nine seconds left gave Boise State an 82-78 edge. Drmic hit two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to seal it.

Colorado State overcame a 14-point halftime deficit after Boise State held a double-digit lead for the last 10 minutes of the second half. The Broncos outscored the Rams 29-4 in points off turnovers, forcing 16 and committing just eight.