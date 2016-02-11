FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado State 97, Boise State 93 (2 OT)
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 11, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado State 97, Boise State 93 (2 OT)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senior guard Antwan Scott and junior guard John Gillon scored 19 points apiece lead Colorado State to a wild 97-93 double-overtime victory over visiting Boise State on Wednesday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Freshman guard Prentiss Nixon scored 15 points for the Rams (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo scored 13 points. Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Senior guard Montigo Alford scored 25 points for the Broncos (16-9, 7-5). Senior guard Mikey Thompson had 20 points and seven assists. Senior guard Anthony Drmic scored 17 and junior forward James Webb III had 10.

Colorado State led 36-34 at the half. Boise State took the lead early in the second period and went up 46-40 on a 3-pointer by Alford, but the Rams came back to tie the game on a layup by Daniels.

The Broncos forced overtime after Webb scored with 23 seconds to go in regulation.

Colorado State staged a 9-0 run at the beginning of the second overtime to take control.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.