Colorado State 97, Boise State 93 (2 OT)

Senior guard Antwan Scott and junior guard John Gillon scored 19 points apiece lead Colorado State to a wild 97-93 double-overtime victory over visiting Boise State on Wednesday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Freshman guard Prentiss Nixon scored 15 points for the Rams (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo scored 13 points. Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Senior guard Montigo Alford scored 25 points for the Broncos (16-9, 7-5). Senior guard Mikey Thompson had 20 points and seven assists. Senior guard Anthony Drmic scored 17 and junior forward James Webb III had 10.

Colorado State led 36-34 at the half. Boise State took the lead early in the second period and went up 46-40 on a 3-pointer by Alford, but the Rams came back to tie the game on a layup by Daniels.

The Broncos forced overtime after Webb scored with 23 seconds to go in regulation.

Colorado State staged a 9-0 run at the beginning of the second overtime to take control.