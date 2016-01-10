Boise State 81, Fresno State 70

A dominant first half Saturday turned out to be enough for Boise State as it held on for an 81-70 Mountain West Conference victory over tenacious Fresno State in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.

The Broncos (12-4, 3-0) have won nine straight games - their longest winning streak since 1991-92. They posted one their best halves in recent years in its first 20 minutes, shooting 66.7 percent and holding the Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2) to one field goal in the last 10:20 to take a 51-32 lead at the break.

Boise State couldn’t maintain the hot start, falling into a shooting funk to start the second half by making 1-of-14 from 3-point range in the last 20 minutes.

Fresno State slowly cut into the lead, getting within 67-64 with 5:10 to play, but the Broncos held on despite making only 15-of-27 free throws in the second half and two field goals in the last 14:20.

Junior forward James Webb III led Boise State with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Senior guard Marvelle Harris had a game-high 26 points to pace the Bulldogs.