Preview: Boise State vs. Houston

Houston tries to snap a two-game losing streak when it meets Boise State on Monday in the semifinals of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The Cougars are coming off a 71-63 loss to South Carolina State on Saturday in which Houston sophomore Danrad Knowles recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. The Cougars are among the worst shooting teams in the country at 37.7 percent, but entered Sunday 31st in the nation at 40.4 rebounds per game.

The Broncos have no such problem scoring as they are 38th in field goal percentage (48.4) and 50th in scoring (75.5 per game). Boise State has won five straight by an average of 28.6 points and set a school record for fewest points allowed in a 77-33 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday. After playing its first five games over a 23-day span, Houston is in a stretch when it will play five times in eight days after splitting games on back-to-back nights Dec. 16 and 17.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT BOISE STATE (9-2): The Broncos are winning without senior Anthony Drmic (15 points per game), who didn’t play in the last four games due to a back injury and remains out indefinitely. Sophomore Nick Duncan (8.9) will likely miss his second straight contest with an ankle injury. Senior Derrick Marks averages a team-best 17 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists, while sophomore James Webb III (9.1 points) grabs a team 5.7 rebounds while only playing 17 minutes per game.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-3): The Cougars averaged 75.3 points during a three-game win streak before slumping to 59.5 over their last two contests, including a 61-56 loss in overtime to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday. Junior Jherrod Stiggers averages a team-high 16.1 points, but is 10-for-33 from the field in his last two games. Junior Devonta Pollard (12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds) and junior LeRon Barnes (7.8 rebounds) control the boards for the Cougars.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech and Loyola Chicago meet in the other semifinal.

2. Houston has a minus-0.2 rebound differential while Boise State is at plus-3.0.

3. The Cougars have recorded 94 assists against 121 turnovers, with Stiggers registering 23 of each.

PREDICTION: Houston 67, Boise State 66