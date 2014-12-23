(Updated: RECASTS throughout)

Boise State 75, Houston 73 (OT): Derrick Marks scored 14 points as the Broncos blew a 19-point lead in the second half before outlasting the Cougars in overtime in the semifinals of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Mikey Thompson scored 13 points for Boise State (10-2), which meets Loyola Chicago in Tuesday’s championship game. Igor Hadziomerovic and Robert Heyer had 11 points apiece and James Webb III added 10 for the Broncos, who led 41-22 with 17:58 remaining.

L.J. Rose scored 16 points and Danrad Knowles 15 for Houston (5-4), which lost its third straight game after shooting 8-for-32 from 3-point range and 17-for-29 from the free-throw line. Devonta Pollard added 12 points and Jherrod Stiggers 11, but were a combined 7-for-28 from the floor.

The Broncos, who led 31-22 at intermission, scored the first 10 points of the second half - highlighted by two consecutive 3-pointers from Marks - before Houston scored 13 straight with Pollard and Stiggers contributing five points apiece. Webb drilled a 3-pointer with 2:39 left to put Boise State on top 61-57 before LeRon Barnes’ basket with 51 seconds remaining tied it 62-62 and Stiggers missed a 3 with one second left to force overtime.

Boise State took the lead for good on Robert Heyer’s 3-pointer with 3:50 to play in overtime before the Cougars cut a four-point deficit to 70-69 on Barnes’ 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining. Hadziomerovic’s basket with 45 seconds to go extended the lead to three and after Rose missed a shot with 31 seconds to go, the Broncos couldn’t seal it at the free throw line and survived Stiggers’ missed 3-pointer at the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston meets Texas Tech in Tuesday’s consolation game after the Red Raiders were stunned 62-44 by Loyola Chicago on Monday. ... The Broncos were 8-for-19 from 3-point range and 19-for-31 from the free-throw line. ... The Cougars are in a stretch of playing five games in eight days after playing their first five contests in 23 days.