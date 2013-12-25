Preview: Boise State vs. Iowa State

Iowa State will be looking to win 11 straight games to start the season for the first time in program history when it meets Boise State on Wednesday in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Iowa State made it through to the final by beating George Mason and Akron by double figures, though neither victory will do much to help the Cyclones’ overall resume. Boise State edged Hawaii by one point in the tournament opener and routed South Carolina by 26 in the semifinals.

Both teams have been getting their points in different ways. Iowa State, which entered the tournament leading the nation in scoring, has had at least four players score in double figures in every game this season. The Broncos, meanwhile, lean heavily on 6-6 shooting guard Anthony Drmic, who has combined for 51 points through the first two games in Hawaii, which was 35.9 percent of Boise State’s offense.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BOISE STATE (10-2): Drmic’s size, ability to shoot from long range and creative methods of getting to the rim are what make the Aussie such a tough guard. He took 11 free throws against South Carolina en route to scoring 30 points, the fourth 30-point game in the history of the tournament. Drmic is the fourth guard in Boise State’s starting lineup and Iowa State starts three forwards, so look for the Cyclones to counter Drmic with a big body.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (10-0): DeAndre Kane continues to put up eye-popping numbers in his first season with the Cyclones. The 6-4 guard spent the last three seasons at Marshall, where he averaged no less than 15.1 points in a season but also put up a large majority of the team’s shots. Kane doesn’t get as many attempts as he did in the past, but has become more efficient while still averaging 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State began the tournament ranked No. 1 in Division I in scoring but has since dipped to No. 4 (88.9) after scoring 79 and 83 points in the first two games.

2. The Cyclones continue to lead the nation in assists at 19.6.

3. Boise State is making its first appearance in a tournament final since losing to Utah State at the Western Athletic Conference tournament in 2011.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 94, Boise State 84