Iowa State 70, Boise State 66
December 26, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

Iowa State 70, Boise State 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 13 Iowa State 70, Boise State 66: DeAndre Kane scored a season-high 23 points as the Cyclones won the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu while establishing the best start in school history.

Georges Niang added 16 points and Melvin Ejim contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa State (11-0). Dustin Hogue pitched in 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones, who won despite getting outshot 45.5 percent to 38.9 percent.

Derrick Marks scored 23 points to lead Boise State (10-3). Anthony Drmic shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 16 points and Thomas Bropleh scored all eight of his points in the first half for the Broncos.

Iowa State trailed by 11 with just under five minutes remaining in the first half before scoring nine unanswered points during a stretch in which Boise State missed the front end of two one-and-one free-throw situations. However, Drmic and Bropleh hit 3-pointers in the final two minutes to help the Broncos extend their lead back to 34-27 at the break.

The Cyclones moved ahead for good, 61-60, when Hogue made 1-of-2 free throws with 3:47 remaining. Kane scored four straight points to extend the lead to five and the Cyclones shot 5-for-6 at the line in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State has had at least four players score in double figures in each game this season. … The Cyclones are one of just nine unbeaten teams remaining nationally. …. Iowa State came in leading the nation in assists (19.6) but totaled just seven against Boise State.

