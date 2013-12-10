Preview: Boise State at Kentucky

A much ballyhooed Kentucky recruiting class has already suffered two losses and the No. 10 Wildcats look to get back on track against visiting Boise State on Tuesday. Kentucky lost to Baylor last Friday for the program’s second blemish after numerous analysts said prior to the season that the Wildcats could flirt with an undefeated campaign. The Broncos are off to a school-best 8-0 start and pose a legitimate challenge with five starters back from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad.

Kentucky coach John Calipari was disappointed with his team’s performance against Baylor but made it known he isn’t caught up in the perception of outsiders. “It’s my expectations,” Calipari told reporters Monday. “This team, what they seem to do is they get it going and do it right and then they get arrogant and then they step back.” Boise State nearly won on Michigan State’s floor last season and is hoping to notch a program-changing upset. “When you grow up, these are the games you want to play in,” said Broncos forward Ryan Watkins, who averages 10.1 points and 10.4 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BOISE STATE (8-0): The Broncos rank second in the nation in scoring (91.9) and have a solid veteran quartet in wing Anthony Drmic (20.4), guards Derrick Marks (17.6) and Jeff Elorriaga (13.3) and Watkins. Elorriaga is a blistering 26-of-41 from 3-point range and his 63.4 percent success rate ranks second nationally behind Arkansas State’s Melvin Johnson (64.3). Watkins has four double-doubles and he will need to stay out of foul trouble as the Broncos aren’t as deep in the post as they are in the backcourt.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (7-2): Freshman forward Julius Randle has lived up to his billing and is averaging 17.9 points and 12.1 rebounds. The Wildcats are outrebounding opponents by an average of 12 per game with sophomore center Willie Cauley-Stein averaging 9.4 points and 7.8 boards and swatting away a staggering 34 shots. Freshman guards Aaron Harrison (13.9), James Young (13.1) and Andrew Harrison (10) join Randle as double-digit scorers for a team averaging 82 points.

TIP-INS

1. Randle has led Kentucky in scoring in five of the nine games.

2. Elorriaga ranks sixth in Boise State history with 177 3-pointers.

3. The Wildcats are 6-0 at home, with the victories coming by an average of 25.7 points.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 85, Boise State 80