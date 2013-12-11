FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky 70, Boise State 55
December 11, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Kentucky 70, Boise State 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Kentucky 70, Boise State 55: James Young had 21 points and nine rebounds and Julius Randle added 17 points and 11 boards as the Wildcats cruised past the visiting Broncos.

Willie Cauley-Stein matched a season high with nine blocked shots for Kentucky (8-2), which bounced back from Friday’s loss to Baylor. Aaron Harrison and Andrew Harrison added 13 points apiece for the Wildcats, who had a dominating 43-27 rebounding edge while overcoming 19 turnovers.

Anthony Drmic scored 18 points for Boise State (8-1), which shot just 31.9 percent from the field. Derrick Marks added 14 points but was just 6-of-18 from the field.

The Wildcats saw a 10-point halftime advantage whittled to 48-41 before scoring eight straight while holding Boise State scoreless for four minutes. Young’s alley-oop dunk made it 62-43 with 8:35 to play and Kentucky’s lead never dipped below 11 the rest of the way.

Young scored 17 first-half points as Kentucky took a 41-31 halftime lead. Cauley-Stein had five blocks and Randle grabbed eight rebounds prior to the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cauley-Stein has blocked 28 shots over the last four games and has 43 on the season. … Boise State ranked second in the nation in scoring (91.9) before being held way below its average by the Wildcats. … The double-double was Randle’s eighth in 10 college games.

