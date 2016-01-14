Boise State 74, Nevada 67

Senior guard Mikey Thompson scored 18 points and Boise State matched a school record with its 10th consecutive victory as it knocked off Nevada 74-67 in Mountain West play on Wednesday at Reno, Nev.

Junior forward James Webb III contributed 14 points and matched a season high with 14 rebounds for Boise State (13-4, 4-0), which matched the record streak set by the 1988-89 squad. Senior forward Anthony Drmic added 13 points, junior forward Nick Duncan scored 11 and sophomore guard Chandler Hutchison collected 11 rebounds for the Broncos.

Senior guard Marqueze Coleman had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (10-7, 2-3). Junior guard D.J. Fenner scored 15 points and sophomore guard Eric Cooper Jr. added 13 for Nevada, which suffered its first home loss of the season in seven contests.

The Broncos were up by four points just past the midway point of the second half before rattling off nine straight to take a 59-46 advantage with 6:14 to play. Coleman scored the first nine points of an 11-0 run as the Wolf Pack crept within three with 1:12 remaining. But Duncan drained a 3-pointer and Thompson and Drmic each made two free throws to push the lead back to 10 as Boise State held off the charge.

Nevada trailed by 11 at halftime but started the second half strong with freshman forward Cameron Oliver scoring six points during an opening 8-0 surge. The Wolf Pack were unable to get closer but remained in proximity and trailed 50-46 after a basket by sophomore forward Elijah Foster with 9:45 remaining.

Boise State used an early 10-0 run to lead by seven points and later stretched the advantage to 26-12 on Webb’s layup with 8:11 remaining in the first half. The Wolf Pack shot just 33.3 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes and trailed 35-24 at the break.