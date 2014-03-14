Preview: Boise State at New Mexico

New Mexico continues its pursuit of a third consecutive Mountain West Conference tournament title when it takes on Boise State in the semifinals Friday in Las Vegas. The second-seeded Lobos clicked on all cylinders in a 93-77 win over Fresno State on Thursday, getting 21 points apiece from Cameron Bairstow and Alex Kirk. New Mexico shot 56.9 percent from the floor in producing its best offensive showing since before Thanksgiving and winning its seventh straight MWC tourney game.

One of the three conference losses for the Lobos came at Boise State on Feb. 12, a 71-70 decision in which the Broncos received 18 points from Anthony Drmic in pulling off the upset. Drmic led the way with 17 points in No. 6 seed Boise State’s 75-62 quarterfinal victory over Nevada, which followed up its rout of San Jose State in the opening round. Derrick Marks, whose late free throws were the difference in the win over New Mexico, is averaging 16.5 points in the tournament for the Broncos.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT BOISE STATE (21-12): The Broncos ranked last in the league in field goal percentage defense (47.4) during the regular season but have put the clamps down on opponents in a major way in Las Vegas. San Jose State and Nevada combined to go 35-for-116 from the floor and made only 9-of-47 3-pointers, which has helped Boise State survive some inconsistencies on the offensive end as leading scorer Drmic had two points on 1-of-4 shooting in the opening round and missed all five of his long-range attempts Thursday. The Broncos, who were second in the conference in foul shooting, have also helped themselves with an 80.3 percent mark at the line in the tourney.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (25-6): While Bairstow and Kirk led the way in the scoring department, Kendall Williams was the catalyst much of the night against Fresno State and appears primed to finish the season stronger than he did in 2012-13. Williams had 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds against the Bulldogs, bouncing back from a tough outing in the loss at San Diego State to end the regular season. After winning MWC Player of the Year honors last season, Williams averaged 8.3 points on 33 percent shooting in the conference tournament before going 1-for-6 from the floor in the loss to Harvard in the NCAA tournament.

TIP-INS

1. Bairstow has scored at least 20 points while shooting 50 percent or better in four straight games.

2. Broncos F Ryan Watkins has six double-doubles in his last nine games, including a 12-point, 11-rebound effort in the upset of New Mexico.

3. The Lobos are 7-0 as a No. 2 seed in the tournament.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 78, Boise State 71