New Mexico 80, Boise State 78

With six minutes to go, New Mexico was trailing by 15 and there was an air of despair hanging over WisePies Arena in Albuquerque, N.M.

However, guard Elijah Brown scored 13 points and forward Tim Williams added four points in the final 5:50, and the Lobos snatched a stunning 80-78 win over Boise State on Wednesday night.

Brown scored seven straight to pull the Lobos to within 78-77 with a minute left.

Following a turnover by Boise State forward James Webb III and a foul on Broncos forward Nick Duncan, Brown made a pair of free throws, and the Lobos had completed the comeback.

All they had to do was come up with one more defensive stop, and that was what they did when Boise State guard Mikey Thompson missed a layup with eight seconds left.

Williams made one free throw, and Broncos guard Anthony Drmic rebounded the missed foul shot. Drmic’s last-second 3-point attempt was off the mark, and the Lobos escaped with the win.

The Broncos were held to two points in the final 6:01.

Boise State went on 15-0 run early in the second half to take control after trailing most of the first 20 minutes.

Boise State (17-10, 8-6 Mountain West) had a chance to leapfrog New Mexico (16-10, 9-4) into second place in the conference with a win, but the Broncos failed to capitalize on Drmic’s performance.

The senior guard scored a game-high 30 points. Webb added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Brown led the Lobos with 26 points, and Williams chipped in with 18.

New Mexico dominated the first 20 minutes before the Boise State offense kicked into high gear and the Broncos’ defense clamped down on the Lobos.

The Lobos went more than three minutes without scoring, and during that time, Webb scored seven points to ignite the Broncos’ run.

By the time Brown ended the Lobos’ drought, Boise State was up 55-46.

Webb’s layup with just under nine minutes left gave the Broncos a 70-59 lead. Brown countered with a pair of free throws, and when guard Montigo Alford connected on a 3-point jumper, the Broncos were back up by 15 points.