Preview: Boise State at Oregon

Oregon experienced mixed results early as preseason All-American forward Dillon Brooks eased back into action, but the 12th-ranked Ducks could be on the verge of finding their rhythm. The Ducks hope to take another step forward Monday against visiting Boise State, which led the Ducks by as many as 17 points last season before holding on for a 74-72 victory in Boise.

Brooks is averaging 11.3 points in three games for the Ducks, who followed last week’s loss to Georgetown in the Maui Invitational with wins over Tennessee and Connecticut. Forward Chris Boucher scored 21 points and Tyler Dorsey added 19 in last Wednesday’s 79-69 victory over Connecticut as the Ducks scored the game’s first 10 points and shot 54 percent overall. Brooks, who missed the team’s first three games while recovering from foot surgery in July, has yet to start a game as he continues to build up his endurance. His first start could come against the Broncos, who were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West conference and lead the league in scoring defense (62.4 points per game) and rebounding margin at plus-9.2.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BOISE STATE (3-2): Junior guard Chandler Hutchison averages 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Broncos, who have bounced back from losses to College of Charleston and Mississippi State with victories over Western Michigan and Presbyterian. Freshman guard Justinian Jessup scored a game-high 20 points in last Friday’s 82-56 win over Presbyterian, while guard Paris Austin combined with Hutchison for 24 points. Forward Nick Duncan averages 10.6 points for the Broncos, who have dominated the boards against inferior opponents but face their toughest test of the young season against the athletic Ducks.

ABOUT OREGON (4-2): Boucher has picked up where he left off last year, averaging 15 points and 6.8 rebounds along with 18 blocked shots to lead the Ducks, who rank third nationally at 8.0 blocks per game and lead the nation in total blocks with 48. The improving backcourt is led by the trio of Payton Pritchard, Dylan Ennis and Dorsey, who missed last year’s matchup against Boise State due to a sprained knee. Ennis started slow after sitting out last year due to injury, but the senior looked sharp against Connecticut with 15 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Hutchison had eight points and seven rebounds in last season’s win over Oregon, which holds a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series.

2. Boise State is 100-22 when scoring at least 70 points under coach Leon Rice.

3. The Ducks are 95-13 all-time at Matthew Knight Arena since the building opened in 2011.

PREDICTION: Oregon 73, Boise State 61