Preview: Boise State at San Diego State

San Diego State has established itself as a possible NCAA Sweet 16 team after Sunday’s road victory against Kansas and the No. 15 Aztecs seek to avoid a letdown when they host Boise State on Wednesday. San Diego State posted a 61-57 victory that snapped Kansas’s 68-game non-conference home winning streak, a victory considered as one of the biggest in program history. The Aztecs have won 11 consecutive games since losing to Arizona on Nov. 14.

Boise State opened Mountain West play by beating Fresno State on Saturday but the Broncos have lost their three previous toughest games of the season – at Kentucky, home against Saint Mary’s and on a neutral court against Iowa State. Point guard Derrick Marks will need to be on top of his game to contend with San Diego State star Xavier Thames, who is averaging 16.2 points and is emerging as one of the top players in the conference. The Broncos have a solid big man in Ryan Watkins – who had a season-high 17 rebounds against Fresno State – but don’t have the depth to match up with a San Diego State team that includes forwards Josh Davis (8.9 points, team-best 11.3 rebounds), JJ O’Brien (9.3 points) and Winston Shepard (12.9 points).

TV: 11:05 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOISE STATE (11-3, 1-0 Mountain West): Watkins (10 points, 9.2 rebounds) and Marks (15.4 points) are flanked by wing Anthony Drmic, who leads the team with a 19.5 average but makes just 33.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. Streaky guard Jeff Elorriaga (11.5 average) has made 55.1 percent of his 3-pointers and has only five two-point baskets on the campaign. The Broncos average 82.7 points and have scored 80 or more eight times but figure to have a hard time establishing the fast pace against a San Diego State squad that has held eight teams under 60 points.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (12-1, 1-0 Mountain West): The Aztecs have one of the top front lines in the West and it may be on the verge of getting even better if sophomore center Skylar Spencer starts putting up numbers like he did against Kansas. Spencer set career highs for points (13) and blocked shots (six) and matched a career best with nine rebounds against the Jayhawks in the top performance of his career to raise his season averages to 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds to go with a team-leading 37 blocks. “Skylar came up big for us,” Shepard said afterward. “We are used to seeing Josh Davis get 14 or 15 boards a game but Skylar did a great job against their NBA front line.”

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won six of the seven previous meetings.

2. Marks (1,002) only scored four points against Fresno State while becoming the 24th player in school history to top 1,000 career points.

3. The Aztecs are limiting opponents to 53.6 points per game and 33.9 percent shooting from the field.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 68, Boise State 57