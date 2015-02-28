Preview: Boise State at San Diego State

The Mountain West Conference regular season title could be at stake Saturday when Boise State travels to face No. 22 San Diego State. With four straight wins, the Aztecs are back in the Top 25 for the first time in two months and will be looking to avenge their worst conference loss of the season to the Broncos,who won by 15 at home Feb. 8. “Last time we beat them pretty good,” Boise State guard Derrick Marks told the media. “They’ll definitely be coming for us, so we have to go down there and do what we do best.”

The Broncos have won three straight and 11 of their last 12 games, but have never beaten San Diego State on the road. A win could put Leon Rice’s team in position to receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, while a loss might require it to win the conference tournament to punch its ticket to Big Dance. “We are going to go in there with a great mentality and let it rip,” Rice told reporters. “Since they left here, they have been playing spectacular. We know we’re going into the hornet’s nest, but we will be ready to go.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (21-7, 11-4 Mountain West): The Aztecs will have their hands fulls in containing Marks, who leads the conference in scoring with 20.1 points per game. The senior, who recorded his sixth game of 30 or more points this season in a win Tuesay against New Mexico, had one of his worst shooting nights of the season in the first meeting with San Diego State, but still managed to score 19 points. “He was good as as freshman, but you need to be willing to get better and keep pushing,” Rice told reporters of Marks. “It shows everyone in our program what consistent hard work can do. That kid will be here shooting tomorrow.”

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (22-6, 12-3): The return of senior forward Dwayne Polee II was a big storyline in the Aztecs’ victory over San Jose State on Saturday. Polee, who averages 22.1 minutes and eight points, missed 15 games because of an irregular heartbeat. “He’s back where he belongs and where he feels comfortable,” head coach Steve Fisher told the media of Polee, who logged 13 minutes in his first game back. “He’s back home on the basketball court. Dwayne has been a huge piece to our success since the moment he got to San Diego State.”

TIP-INS

1. Marks is shooting 52.2 percent from the field, including 48 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks 16th in the nation.

2. Aqeel Quinn and Winston Shepard combine to average 22.2 points for San Diego State, which holds an 8-2 lead in the series.

3. Broncos F Nick Duncan is looking to follow up an 8-of-13 shooting performance from 3-point range that netted him a career-high 26 points against New Mexico.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 60, Boise State 55