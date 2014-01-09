No. 15 San Diego State 69, Boise State 66: Xavier Thames had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals as the Aztecs stretched their winning streak to 12 games by defeating the visiting Broncos in Mountain West play.

Winston Shepard also scored 16 points and Josh Davis collected 10 rebounds for San Diego State (13-1, 2-0). The Aztecs held off a late Boise State charge that came up short when Derrick Marks missed a 20-footer with two seconds remaining and Thames provided the final margin by making two free throws.

Marks scored 21 points and Anthony Drmic added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Boise State (11-4, 1-1). The Broncos were just 4-of-17 from 3-point range and committed 12 turnovers.

San Diego State led by eight at halftime and a strong start to the second half pushed the lead to 51-37 with 12:22 remaining. The Broncos were still down 13 with five minutes to go before cutting their deficit to 67-66 on a step-back 17-footer by Marks with 54.2 seconds left.

The Aztecs seized control with 17 consecutive points to open up a 26-8 advantage 12 1/2 minutes into the contest. Boise State finished the half with a 12-4 run to trail 34-26 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis has reached double digits on the boards in each of his last eight games. … Broncos C Ryan Watkins had 10 rebounds to help his team to a 37-32 edge on the boards. … San Diego State has held nine straight opponents under 70 points.