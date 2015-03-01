Boise State 56, San Diego State 46

(Updated: CORRECTS to Aztecs’ in Para 1)

Boise State 56, No. 22 San Diego State 46: Derrick Marks scored 18 points as the Broncos ended the Aztecs’ 29-game home winning streak with a Mountain West Conference victory.

Marks made 6-of-22 from the floor and collected five rebounds for Boise State (22-7, 12-4), which forced a tie atop the conference standings with the Aztecs by winning for the first time at San Diego State. James Webb III had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Robert Heyer added six points and seven boards.

Winston Shepard had 16 points to lead San Diego State (22-7, 12-4), which had won 22 straight conference home games. J.J. O‘Brien supplied eight points, and Aqeel Quinn contributed seven points and five rebounds before fouling out for the Aztecs, who dropped to 19-1 this season when leading at halftime.

Unlike in the first meeting, when Boise State made its first six 3-pointers and opened up a 17-point lead, the Broncos started 4-of-19 from the field and 0-of-5 from beyond the arc as the Aztecs took a 17-8 lead midway through the first half. The Broncos needed almost 14 minutes to score 10 points but picked up the pace and trailed by three points at 24-21 at the break.

After San Diego State used a 10-3 run to go up 39-32 , Boise State broke a field goal drought of more than seven minutes by unleashing a 15-2 run to lead 47-41 with six minutes remaining. Quinn’s layup cut the deficit to four, but Mikey Thompson made two free throws and Marks scored on a layup to provide the difference for the Broncos.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to shoot 30.5 percent, including 2-of-13 from beyond the arc, in the first half. ... With two blocks, San Diego State junior Skylar Spencer moved to within one of tying the school record of 214 held by Leonard Allen (1981-85). ... Boise State is now 2-18 against ranked teams under head coach Leon Rice.