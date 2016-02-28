Boise State 66, San Diego State 63

Boise State rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 1:40 on Saturday to knock off San Diego State 66-63 in San Diego.

Forward Nick Duncan made two 3-pointers in the final minute to fuel the Broncos’ comeback against the Mountain West Conference champion Aztecs, who had won 164 consecutive games when leading with five minutes to play.

Duncan finished with 12 points. The burly 6-foot-8 Australian was 2 of 5 on 3-pointers and had a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Guard Chandler Hutchison paced Boise State (19-10, 10-6 Mountain West) with 16 points, making 8 of 11 shots from the field, and guard Paris Austin scored 11 points.

San Diego State (21-8, 14-2) led 63-54 with 1:40 left after guard Trey Kell made the first of two free throws, but the Aztecs were shut out the rest of the way. Forward Winston Shepard, guard Jeremy Hemsley and Kell each missed two free throws.

Guard Mikey Thompson and Austin each made two free throws and Duncan connected on the two 3-pointers to help Boise State overtake San Diego State in the waning minutes.

Guard Anthony Drmic iced the win for the Broncos with two free throws after Kell’s turnover with 2.4 seconds left.

Kell finished with 17 points and Hemsley had 11 to lead San Diego State.