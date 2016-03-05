FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Jose State 68, Boise State 63
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
March 6, 2016 / 12:37 AM / a year ago

San Jose State 68, Boise State 63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Freshman Brandon Clarke scored a career-high 21 points as San Jose State earned its first win over Boise State since 2010 with a 68-63 decision Saturday at Event Center Arena in San Jose, Calif.

Clarke was 9-of-12 from the floor and also grabbed 10 rebounds. His previous high of 18 points came in a 128-66 blowout of Life Pacific on Dec. 22.

Gary Williams Jr. and Princeton Onwas each added 14 points for San Jose State (9-21, 4-14 in Mountain West), which snapped a six-game losing streak.

Anthony Drmic finished with 13 points and James Webb III and Nick Duncan each totaled 11 points as Boise State (20-11, 11-7) saw its three-game winning streak end.

Clarke scored 14 points in the first half to help San Jose State take a 34-31 lead at the break.

Onwas’ two free throws gave the Spartans their biggest lead at 60-51 with 6:01 to play, but the Broncos were able to pull within 66-63 with 1:21 to go.

San Jose State’s two free throws in the final 20 seconds sealed the victory.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.