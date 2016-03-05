San Jose State 68, Boise State 63

Freshman Brandon Clarke scored a career-high 21 points as San Jose State earned its first win over Boise State since 2010 with a 68-63 decision Saturday at Event Center Arena in San Jose, Calif.

Clarke was 9-of-12 from the floor and also grabbed 10 rebounds. His previous high of 18 points came in a 128-66 blowout of Life Pacific on Dec. 22.

Gary Williams Jr. and Princeton Onwas each added 14 points for San Jose State (9-21, 4-14 in Mountain West), which snapped a six-game losing streak.

Anthony Drmic finished with 13 points and James Webb III and Nick Duncan each totaled 11 points as Boise State (20-11, 11-7) saw its three-game winning streak end.

Clarke scored 14 points in the first half to help San Jose State take a 34-31 lead at the break.

Onwas’ two free throws gave the Spartans their biggest lead at 60-51 with 6:01 to play, but the Broncos were able to pull within 66-63 with 1:21 to go.

San Jose State’s two free throws in the final 20 seconds sealed the victory.