Preview: Boise State at Utah

More than a few schools look down at a berth in the NIT after having their dreams of garnering an NCAA Tournament squashed. But Boise State, the No. 6 seed in the Illinois State bracket, is excited to make the five-hour bus trip to Salt Lake City for a Tuesday night game against No. 3 seed Utah.

The Broncos, who finished third in the Mountain West, saw their hopes of playing in March Madness evaporate with a 87-68 quarterfinal loss to San Diego State last Thursday while Utah saw its NCAA hopes dashed that same day with a 78-75 loss to California in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. Boise State coach Leon Rice and senior forward Nick Duncan both broke down during an emotional postgame press conference discussing the possibility that their season had come to an abrupt end, so Rice was sincere Sunday night when he expressed to media members his happiness that he will get to coach his squad at least one more game. "We're excited to play," Rice said. "The NIT is a hard thing to get in. There's 250 schools right now that wish they were us. So we feel pretty fortunate. To still be playing in March is a great thing."

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOISE STATE (19-11): The Broncos will be trying to pick up their 20th victory for sixth time in seven seasons under Rice - no small accomplishment considering the school had amassed a total of just seven 20-win seasons before he took over. Chandler Hutchison, a lanky 6-7 junior guard, leads the team in scoring (16.9), rebounding (7.9) and steals (1.2) and also shot 39.3 percent from 3-point range en route to first team All-Mountain West honors. Explosive sophomore point guard Paris Austin (12.6) and senior guard James Reid (10.3) also average in double figures scoring while the burly 6-8 Duncan adds 9.5 points per contest and connected on a team-high 67 3-pointers on 193 attempts.

ABOUT UTAH (20-11): The Utes have scored 80 or more points in 16 games this season and their 78.8 points per game average is the program's highest since 1977-78 (79.5). Four players average in double figures led by 6-9 junior forward Kyle Kuzma (16.3), a first team All-Pac-12 selection who also leads the team in rebounding (9.4) and had 23 points in the tournament loss to Cal. Junior forward David Collette (13.6), senior guard Lorenzo Bonam (12.7) and freshman guard Devon Daniels (10.0) also are averaging in double-digits scoring.

TIP-INS

1. This is the 13th appearance in the NIT for Utah, which won it in 1947 with a 49-45 victory over Kentucky.

2. Kuzma (15) is currently tied for third place for most double-doubles in a season since 2000 for the Utes behind only Andrew Bogut (26, 2004-05) and Jakob Poeltl (16, 2012-16).

3. Utah ranks fourth in the nation in field goal percentage (50.6), trailing only UCLA (51.9), Gonzaga (51.8) and Creighton (50.8).

PREDICTION: Utah 84, Boise State 78