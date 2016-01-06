Boise State 76, Utah State 61

Boise State overcame a sloppy start, turning it around with its best half of the season to win beat Utah State 76-61 Tuesday in a Mountain West matchup at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

The Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MW) exceeded their season average of 11.5 turnovers per game in the first half, when they had 12. However, Boise State gave the ball away just twice in the final 18:52, making 12 of its first 14 field goals of the half to pull away from the Aggies (9-5, 1-2).

Utah State led by as much as six in the first half, but Boise State took back the lead for good in the first two minutes of the second half.

Four Broncos scored at least 12 points, led by senior guard Mikey Thompson with 17. Sophomore guard Chandler Hutchison had 15 off the bench. Senior guard/forward Anthony Drmic, fourth in team history in scoring, was held without a point but had nine rebounds.

Forward Jalen Moore’s 18 points led Utah State.

It was the second consecutive win for Boise State in Logan after the Broncos hadn’t won in all 18 visits prior to last season.