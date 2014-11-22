Preview: Boise State at Wisconsin

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin is displaying a deep squad and the Badgers look for their fourth straight win when they host Boise State on Saturday. Wisconsin has won its first three games by an average of 33 points and sophomore forward Nigel Hayes is stepping up as a potent force to join senior forward Frank Kaminsky and junior forward Sam Dekker. “We have a lot of weapons on this team,” Kaminsky told reporters. “It’s a pretty deep team.”

The Badgers are limiting opponents to 45.3 points and 31.6 percent shooting from the field, and Broncos leading scorer Anthony Drmic has noticed. “It’s going to be a tough game,” Drmic told reporters. “I’ve watched them play a little bit and they’re a really good defensive team. They hold teams to 30, 40 points.” Wisconsin defeated Green Bay 84-60 in its most-recent game, getting a career-high 25 points from Hayes while Kaminsky scored 20 points and established career highs with 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT BOISE STATE (3-0): Drmic has been carrying the Broncos with a 20.7 average and he is tied for sixth place on the school’s all-time scoring list with Roberto Bergersen (1,485 from 1996-99). Guard Mikey Thompson averages 12 points and forward Nick Duncan is averaging 10 but Boise State needs point guard Derrick Marks to emerge from his slumber. Marks missed the opener due to a suspension and he is just 4-for-14 from the field while averaging eight points.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (3-0): Hayes also had 11 rebounds against Green Bay for his second straight double-double and he is averaging 15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds. He was the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, when he averaged 7.7 points, and has taken a step forward with his early-season production.”The confidence on the court comes from the hard work you put in in the offseason,” Hayes told reporters. “If you don’t put in the work, you go out there and you’re hesitant and not sure. But I made sure I put in the time in the offseason and now I’m just going out there and having fun.”

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers are 101-7 in home nonconference games under coach Bo Ryan, who is in his 14th season.

2. Boise State is 0-7 against current members of the Big Ten.

3. Kaminsky has three straight double-doubles and ranks fifth in school history with 104 blocked shots.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Boise State 51