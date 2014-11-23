FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 78, Boise State 54
November 23, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin 78, Boise State 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Marks points in graph 3 CORRECTS Thompson points in graph 3)

No. 4 Wisconsin 78, Boise State 54: Frank Kaminsky scored 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting and also blocked four shots as the host Badgers rolled past the Broncos.

Nigel Hayes added 15 points for Wisconsin (4-0), which shot 55.4 percent from the field. Traevon Jackson added 11 points and five assists for the Badgers.

Derrick Marks scored 18 points to pace Boise State (3-1), which was 7-of-11 from 3-point range. Mikey Thompson scored eight points but leading scorer Anthony Drmic had just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The contest was tied at nine before Wisconsin began pulling away with a 13-2 burst to take an 11-point lead. The Broncos got back within 22-18 on a basket by Marks but Kaminsky hit one of his four 3-pointers to start a 9-0 run to boost the lead to 13.

The Badgers led 38-24 at the break and were again leading by 14 with less than 13 minutes to play when Jackson scored seven points during a 9-0 surge to open up a 58-35 lead with 10:35 to play. Riley Dearring hit a 3-pointer to make the margin 27 with 1:38 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kaminsky had five rebounds and failed to record a double-double for the first time this season. … Boise State was just 5-of-9 from the free-throw line. … The Badgers improve to 102-7 in home non-conference games under coach Bo Ryan.

