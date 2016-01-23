Boise State 81, Wyoming 71

Senior guard Lonnie Jackson scored 21 points to lead Boise State to an 81-71 victory over Wyoming on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

Jackson made 7 of 12 shots from the field, all from 3-point range. Senior guard Mikey Thompson scored 15 points and senior guard Anthony Drmic had 13 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (15-5, 6-1 Mountain West Conference).

Junior guard Jason McManamen had 25 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (10-11, 3-5). Sophomore forward Alan Herndon added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Wyoming jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first five minutes and went up 19-11 on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Trey Washington III. Boise State cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by Thompson and mounted an 8-0 run to take a 35-33 lead on a layup by freshman forward Zach Haney late in the first half.

The score was tied 38-38 at the break.

The Broncos outscored the Cowboys 9-2 to start the second half and took a 47-40 lead on a 3-pointer by Drmic. The Cowboys cut the deficit to four on a jumper by Herndon later in the half, but a big 3-pointer by Jackson in the final minutes helped the Broncos prevail.