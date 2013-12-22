Preview: Boston College at Auburn

Boston Collegehopes for a bit of southern hospitality when it makes its first ever visit toAuburn on Sunday. The Eagles had lost three straight before beatingPhiladelphia University its last time out while the Tigers have also struggledof late, dropping two straight before pulling out a 66-64 win over Clemson onThursday. Auburn is looking to avenge a 50-49 loss at Boston College last year.

The Eagles areaveraging just over 75 points a game, but they rank 331st in the nation in reboundingat 30.9 per game and are last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in gettingoutrebounded by an average of 2.8 per game. The Tigers are averaging 36.9 boards,outrebounding opponents by an average of 2.6 per game — led by AsauhnDixon-Tatum at 6.4 rebounds per outing. Boston College’s strength this seasonhas been at the foul line where it ranks third in the nation at 80 percent.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Comcast Sports Southeast

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-7): The Eagles are led by sophomore OlivierHanlan, who is tied for third in the ACC in scoring at 19.4 points per game whileshooting 44.1 percent from the floor in 35 minutes per game. Hanlan isaveraging 13.9 points in the second half of games this season where 39 percentof his output has come at the foul line on 85 percent shooting after theintermission. Ryan Anderson, who is tied for the ACC lead among active players in double-doubles with 17, is averaging 16.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds.

ABOUT AUBURN (5-3): Chris Denson leads the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.8 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the floor with seven games in double-digit scoring. KT Harrell,who has scored in double figures in all eight games this season, is closebehind at 17.9 points per game and has hit on 41-of-47 free throws. Auburn hasbeen accurate from the foul line as well, ranking third in the SEC at 71.5percent.

TIP-INS

1. Hanlan had19 points for the Eagles last season in their 50-49 home win over the Tigers to even the all-time series at 1-1.

2. Denson hasscored 158 points over the first eight games, the most by an Auburn player overthe first eight games of a season since Wesley Person scored 209 in 1993-94 to average26.1 points per game.

3. Auburn freshmanG Tahj Shamsid-Deen is averaging 10 points over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Auburn 86, Boston College 80