Preview: Boston College at Clemson

Clemson coach Brad Brownell went to his bench looking for an offensive spark last week and may be wondering why it took him so long to find Jordan Roper. Behind the recent offensive contributions of Roper, the Tigers eye their first three-game winning streak in ACC play in over a year Saturday when they host Boston College. Brownell watched his team score 55 or fewer points in four of its first six conference games before last Saturday, when Clemson rallied late to upend Wake Forest 59-57.

Roper, who averaged 4.2 points in his team’s first 18 contests, had 12 in that game – his first start of the season – and proved to be an offensive catalyst again in Wednesday’s 68-57 win at North Carolina State, scoring 10 of his season-high 18 points during a game-opening 27-8 run that stunned the Wolfpack. The Eagles also enjoyed a rare offensive outburst in Wednesday’s 81-72 home loss against No. 9 Louisville, topping 70 points for the first time in seven conference contests and for only the fifth time all season. BC dropped its only meeting with Clemson last year, but prevailed in its last visit to Littlejohn Coliseum on March 5, 2013.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-10, 1-6 ACC): Virginia coach Tony Bennett called the Eagles “the toughest prep that he had this year” and BC lived up to that on Wednesday as Louisville’s vaunted defense forced a season-low seven turnovers. “(The Eagles) do things offensively that great teams don’t do – they isolate you well, they know where to go and who to go at. They are a nightmare to guard,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino told the Boston Herald. Aaron Brown (14.7 points) has stepped up with both of his 20-point games in league play over the last three contests, picking up leading scorer Olivier Hanlan (16.5) on two of his rare poor shooting efforts.

ABOUT CLEMSON (12-8, 4-4): Roper is shooting a team-high 77.4 percent from the foul line and is 8-of-10 since replacing Damarcus Harrison in the lineup, but his promotion hasn’t made much of a dent into the conference’s third-worst team free-throw percentage (65.1). Leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame (13 points, 8.4 rebounds) has taken a bit of a back seat offensively to Roper, scoring in single figures in back-to-back games – matching the number of times he scored fewer than 10 points in the Tigers’ first 18 contests. The Tigers make up for their offensive shortcomings with the ACC’s third-best scoring defense (61.3), which has held four straight opponents below 60 points.

TIP-INS

1. BC is one of two teams (Syracuse is the other) with two of the top ten scorers in the league, with Hanlan ranking sixth and Brown eighth.

2. Clemson has forced 12.3 turnovers per game over the last three after averaging 6.3 in the previous six.

3. Hanlan needs 14 points to pass Terry Driscoll (1,426; 1966-69) for 16th place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Clemson 61, Boston College 58