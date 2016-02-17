Preview: Boston College at Clemson

Boston College is running out of chances to earn its first ACC win. The Eagles held second-half leads against North Carolina and Syracuse in the last two games only to fall short and will hit the road to try to earn that elusive victory at Clemson on Wednesday.

Dennis Clifford’s three-point play put Boston College ahead of Syracuse 41-39 at the first media timeout of the second half on Sunday, but the Eagles were outscored 36-20 the rest of the way as the Orange pulled away for a relatively easy win. Clifford is fighting through the end of his senior season and is averaging a double-double over the last three games. The Tigers are trying to fight their way to the right side of the NCAA Tournament at-large bubble and avoided a three-game slide by knocking off Georgia Tech 66-52 on Saturday. Clemson will play four of its last five games against teams in the bottom third of the standings in the ACC, including a pair against Boston College.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-18, 0-12 ACC): The Eagles are looking for signs of improvement in the program and got a glimpse of the future on Sunday, when freshman Matt Milon went off for a season-high 25 points. The 6-4 guard went 8-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, marking the first time he scored in double figures in conference play. Milon is 12-of-17 from beyond the arc in the last five games and will be going up against a Tigers’ defense that limits opponents to 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-10, 8-5): The Tigers are third among ACC teams in scoring defense, limiting opponents to an average of 63.6 points, and bounced back from an 89-83 loss to Notre Dame by holding Georgia Tech to 1-of-11 from beyond the arc in a 66-52 victory on Saturday. “Just a really good, hard fought win for us,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters. “I really thought our defense was very good the last 25 minutes of the game, and I was pleased with the way our guys competed.” Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame put up 17 points in the win and is averaging 21.1 in the last eight contests.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson C Landry Nnoko entered the week leading the ACC in blocked shots at an average of 2.4.

2. Boston College leading scorer Eli Carter (16.1 points) is 13-of-49 from the field in the last four games.

3. Tigers G Jordan Roper led the way with 24 points and Blossomgame added 16 in a 64-49 home win over the Eagles last season.

PREDICTION: Clemson 66, Boston College 55