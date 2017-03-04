Preview: Boston College at Clemson

Clemson will look to build more momentum heading into the ACC tournament when it hosts last-place Boston College on Saturday in the finale of the regular season for both teams. A recent 1-6 swoon all but destroyed the Tigers' chances at an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, but they have an outside chance at re-entering that discussion if they can win their second straight game Saturday and then make a lot of noise in the conference tourney.

"I’m proud of and really happy for my guys," coach Brad Brownell told the media after a 78-74 win over North Carolina State on Wednesday, which left his team 3-9 in ACC games decided by single digits. "We finally gutted one out and made a couple of plays down the stretch." Senior Jaron Blossomgame had 16 points and eight rebounds in the victory and will be one of four Clemson seniors honored in their final regular-season home game. He averaged 19.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting in two wins over the Eagles last season and will take aim at a squad that is allowing 82.5 points per game in conference play. Notre Dame was right on that mark with an 82-66 triumph over Boston College on Wednesday, sending the Eagles to their 13th consecutive loss.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-21, 2-15 ACC): Sophomore guard Jerome Robinson ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring (19.0) but he is coming off a nine-point showing at Notre Dame, matching his lowest total in an ACC contest. Senior forward Mo Jeffers stepped up with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double since Dec. 18, 2014, when he played for Delaware. Freshman guard Ky Bowman led the offense with 19 points to boost his ACC scoring average to 17.9 - tied with Robinson for eighth in the conference - and he is third in league play from beyond the arc (47.1 percent).

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-14, 5-12): Blossomgame leads the Tigers in scoring (17.3), stands second in rebounding (6.2) and will be making his 122nd career start -tying him for third on the school's all-time list. Guards Avry Holmes (10.8) and Marcquise Reed (10.3) are the team's other two double-digit scorers, while sophomore Shelton Mitchell (9.9) is knocking on the door amid a six-game hot stretch that has seen him average 15.5. Mitchell is 6-for-9 from 3-point distance over his last three contests and combines with Holmes and Reed to give Clemson three players shooting better than 41 percent from long range.

TIP-INS

1. Blossomgame (1,651) needs 33 points to catch K.C. Rivers (2005-09) for seventh on Clemson's all-time scoring list.

2. Robinson is shooting 33.3 percent from the floor in his last three road games.

3. Both teams will play in the first round of the ACC tourney Tuesday in Brooklyn.

PREDICTION: Clemson 78, Boston College 68