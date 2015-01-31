Clemson 64, Boston College 49: Jordan Roper went 6-of-8 beyond the arc and scored a career-high 24 points as the host Tigers cruised past the Eagles.

Jaron Blossomgame produced all 16 of his points in the second half for Clemson (13-8, 5-4 ACC), which is on its first three-game winning streak in conference play since Jan. 11-18, 2014. Landry Nnoko added nine points and nine rebounds as the Tigers held their fifth straight opponent below 60 points.

Olivier Hanlan came on late to finish with 15 points and five assists for Boston College (9-11, 1-7), which followed its best scoring output in league play in Wednesday’s 81-72 home loss to No. 9 Louisville with its lowest point total of the season. Aaron Brown poured in 15 points of his own and was the only other Eagle to score in double figures.

Roper drained three 3-pointers and scored Clemson’s first 11 points after Patrick Heckmann knocked down a triple on BC’s first possession. Brown countered with five straight points to stem the tide temporarily before Roper tallied the last four of his 15 first-half points near the end of a 12-2 surge that pushed the Tigers’ advantage out to 27-10 with 5 ½ minutes to go before the break.

The Eagles held Clemson scoreless for the remainder of the first half and closed within nine just over two minutes after intermission before three more 3-pointers from Roper during a 21-8 run allowed the Tigers to take their biggest lead of the game at 49-27 with 11 ½ minutes left. Blossomgame scored Clemson’s next seven points to help offset an 8-0 spurt from BC and the Eagles could get no closer than the final margin thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Roper is averaging 18 points in three games since moving into the starting lineup after scoring 4.3 points per game off the bench in his first 18 contests. … Hanlan’s third and final 3-pointer with 2 ½ minutes left gave him 1,427 career points, allowing him to pass Terry Driscoll (1,426; 1966-69) for 16th place on the school’s all-time scoring list. … Clemson recorded 13 takeaways on Saturday and has generated 12.5 turnovers over its last four games after forcing 6.3 over its previous six.