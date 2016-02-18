Clemson 65, Boston College 54

Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 23 points and Clemson handed Boston College its 13th consecutive loss in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday night, defeating the Eagles 65-54 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

It was the 12th 20-point game of the season for Blossomgame, who has scored in double figures in 22 of 26 games this season.

Clemson (16-10, 9-5 ACC) matched its win total from last season with four regular-season games remaining and improved to 13-3 at home this season.

The Tigers also got 17 points from junior guard Avry Holmes and 10 points from sophomore forward Donte Grantham.

Holmes turned in a strong defensive performance, limiting guard Eli Carter -- the Eagles’ leading scorer -- to five points on 1-of-17 shooting from the field, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

Boston College (7-19, 0-13) led 34-31 at halftime and 43-42 with 12 minutes remaining, but Clemson used a barrage of 3-pointers to key a 16-5 run that provided a 58-48 advantage with six minutes remaining.

Center Dennis Clifford paced Boston College with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins made 5-of-8 shots from the field and chipped in 14 points.