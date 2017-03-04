Blossomgame, Holmes power Clemson past Boston College

Seniors Jaron Blossomgame and Avry Holmes celebrated their final home game by combining for 34 points and 17 rebounds to lead Clemson to an 82-68 victory against Boston College Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson concluded its regular season 16-14 and 6-12 in ACC play and will be the No. 12 seed in next week's ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, where it will face 13th-seeded N.C. State at noon on Tuesday.

Boston College (9-22, 2-16), which lost its 13th consecutive league game, will be the No. 15 seed in the tournament and will face the No. 10 seed - either Syracuse, Georgia Tech or Wake Forest.

Holmes, a guard who had a career-high nine rebounds, hit a trio of 3-pointers to spark a 22-6 run over the final seven minutes of the first half that provided a 16-point advantage, 42-26.

Clemson's lead swelled to as many as 21 points early in the second half and the Eagles never drew closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Blossomgame, a forward, scored 17 points for the Tigers and added seven rebounds. Holmes also scored 17 points, matching his career high with five 3-pointers. Holmes also grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.

Guard Shelton Mitchell added 12 points for Clemson, which posted its largest margin of victory in an ACC game this season. Senior center Sidy Djitte scored nine points and had five rebounds.

Boston College was led by guard Jordan Chatman, who had 17 points. Guard Ky Bowman and forward A.J. Turner added 10 points apiece.