Preview: Boston College at Duke

After it barely was tested in a dominant non-conference run, No. 2 Duke begins ACC play Saturday at home against Boston College. The Blue Devils’ 84-55 rout of Wofford on New Year’s Eve gave them 12 straight double-digit wins to start the year, which is one shy of the program’s longest such streak accomplished in 1999. Jahlil Okafor scored 24 points and fellow freshman Justise Winslow added 16 in the rout of the Terriers on Wednesday as Duke looks primed for its first foray into conference action.

“We’re going to ACC play the way we want to go,” said Okafor, who enters conference play leading the league in scoring (18.8). The Eagles, who went 15-37 in the ACC over the past three seasons, capped a 5-1 homestand with a 70-47 rout of UMass-Lowell on Monday, shooting 55.6 percent and forcing 22 turnovers in their most lopsided victory of the season. Duke has won eight consecutive meetings, including the last two by identical 89-68 scores.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3, RSN, NESN

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-4): Graduate student Aaron Brown has been an incredible boost for the Eagles after coming over from Southern Miss for his final year of eligibility, and he seems to be getting more comfortable as time goes on. He is 17-for-36 from 3-point range over a six-game span after opening the season a woeful 5-for-30 from beyond the arc. Brown has scored at least 16 points in six consecutive games.

ABOUT DUKE (12-0): The next couple of weeks figure to be dominated by talk surrounding coach Mike Krzyzewski as he approaches significant milestones. Krzyzewski is five wins shy of becoming the first coach in college basketball history to reach 1,000, with 922 of his victories coming at Duke. As long as he reaches that hallowed mark during the conference schedule, the Hall-of-Famer also will pass North Carolina legend Dean Smith (422) for the most victories in ACC play.

TIP-INS

1. Okafor is 23-for-28 from the floor in his last two games and leads the nation in shooting (68.5 percent).

2. Eagles G Olivier Hanlan scored 25 points in last season’s loss to Duke and averaged 16 in two meetings as a freshman in 2012-13.

3. Duke G Quinn Cook is 23-for-24 from the free-throw line this season.

PREDICTION: Duke 75, Boston College 63