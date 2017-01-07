Preview: Boston College at Duke

In its first game without coach Mike Krzyzewski on the sideline, eighth-ranked Duke looks to continue its dominance over Boston College when it hosts their ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils have won 10 straight in the series and are 19-2 all-time against the Eagles, including 8-0 at home.

It will mark Duke’s first game under Jeff Capel, who will serve as interim coach for up to four weeks while Krzyzewski recovers from lower-back surgery and has side-stepped speculation that his interim tenure might serve as an audition to eventually be Krzyzewski’s successor. “I haven’t thought about it, because I’ve never imagined the day of Coach not coaching, of not being the head coach at Duke,” Capel told reporters. “Since I was born, since I started watching basketball, he’s the only coach I’ve known at Duke. So I never even thought about anything like that.” The Blue Devils lost their ACC opener 89-75 at Virginia Tech but bounced back to rout Georgia Tech 110-57 on Wednesday, as star Grayson Allen returned from a one-game suspension. The Eagles are coming off a 79-66 loss at Wake Forest on Tuesday

TV: 2 p.m. ET, RSN, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (8-7, 1-1 ACC): The Eagles have been feast-or-famine from 3-point range in their first two ACC games, going 16-of-29 from long range in a win over Syracuse before shooting 5-of-30 from beyond the arc against Wake Forest. They likely will need another hot-shooting performance to produce enough offense and pull off the upset. Just three Eagles average double digits in points – Jerome Robinson (20.6), fellow guard Ky Bowman (11.9) and forward A.J. Turner (10).

ABOUT DUKE (13-2, 1-1): The Blue Devils are as close to full-strength as they’ve been all season with Allen (15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists) back from his suspension and three members of the highly touted freshman class working their way back from early-season injuries. Luke Kennard (21 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Amile Jefferson (13.8, 10.6) have been consistent producers, and the freshmen are beginning to make a bigger impact. Jayson Tatum (16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds) has scored in double figures in every game since making his debut while Harry Giles (3.8, 5.5) has averaged 10 rebounds over his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC, and has scored in double digits in 17 straight dating to last year’s NCAA Tournament.

2. Bowman is averaging 23.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over his last four games and has earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors each of the past two weeks.

3. Duke holds opponents to 29.2 percent from 3-point range, which is 18th-best in the nation and seventh among major-conference teams.

PREDICTION: Duke 86, Boston College 69