Freshmen pace Duke in ACC opener

DURHAM, N.C. -- Maybe Duke’s heralded freshmen can raise their performances for Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Freshman center Jahlil Okafor put together another outing to remember, scoring a season-high 28 points as second-ranked Duke beat Boston College 85-62 on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I don’t think I was any more aggressive than I have been,” Okafor said, saying it’s important to play at a high level all the time. “The coaches, they informed me that it was going to be another intensity level.”

With a combined 44 points, freshmen accounted for more than half of Duke’s points in the conference opener.

“I think we’re going out there and laying it all out there,” freshman forward Justise Winslow said.

Guard Quinn Cook added 15 points, Winslow scored 13 and guard Rasheed Sulaimon had 11 as the Blue Devils (13-0) ran their home-court winning streak to 41 games.

“First ACC games, it’s always different,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

But it was more of the same for the Blue Devils, who’ve won every game by double-figure margins.

The outcome ruined the ACC debut for Boston College coach Jim Christian.

Related Coverage Preview: Boston College at Duke

“I think we became a little undisciplined at the game’s biggest moments, especially on defense,” Christian said. “ ... I thought we needed to get energy from our bench in this game to give some guys a little bit of a rest and I don’t think we did that.”

Guard Olivier Hanlan scored 22 points for Boston College (7-5), which trailed at the half for the second time this season. The Eagles missed 11 shots in a row during one stretch of the first half.

Boston College altered its defensive schemes at times and the Blue Devils eventually figured that out.

“They were throwing different looks,” Krzyzewski said. “I thought it stood us up to being with. We adjusted well to it.”

Okafor, who is 6 feet 11, has eclipsed the 20-point mark in six of the last eight games. He didn’t score in the last six minutes, having done plenty of damage by then.

He was 7 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 6 in the second half. He made 14 of 17 free throws.

“I got in a good rhythm,” he said. “Coach told me to keep it up.”

Okafor has been Duke’s top scorer in seven games this season.

Freshman guard Tyus Jones of Duke said it was important to keep the same approach that has worked even as the team enters another phase of the season.

“I try to prepare the same way,” Jones said.

Duke led by as many as 18 points in the opening half before settling for a 38-22 halftime edge.

The Blue Devils scored on three dunks and two layups on their first five possessions of the second half, but the Eagles were within 48-38 on Hanlan’s three-point play with 15:18 left.

Two 3-point baskets from Sulaimon and one from Cook helped Duke go on a 14-0 run and build its lead to 67-43.

Winslow, who posted seven first-half points, continued his strong outputs in first halves. Three days earlier, he scored all 16 of his points against Wofford in the first half.

For Boston College, Christian said Hanlan must continue to provide offense.

“He’s a good finisher around the basket,” Christian said. “I wish we could get him a rest, but unfortunately we don’t have a point guard right now. He’s going to have to learn to play through that.”

Boston College committed eight first-half turnovers, including three on offensive fouls in the opening 11 minutes.

Eagles guard Aaron Brown scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

Duke had a season-high 10 blocked shots at the defensive end, with Okafor and reserve center Marshall Plumlee rejecting four apiece.

NOTES: Duke celebrated the 75th anniversary of the opening of Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The Blue Devils are 825-153 at the venue in men’s basketball. ... The Blue Devils are 27-8 in ACC openers under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. ... Boston College had not played a game away from home since Nov. 23 and this was the Eagles’ first true road game of the season. Boston College went 1-3 at neutral sites. The Eagles have never won in Cameron Indoor Stadium in eight attempts. ... Dimitri Batten and Aaron Brown, fifth-year transfers for Boston College, made their first appearances at Cameron Indoor Stadium. ... Boston College is at home against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, and Duke goes to Wake Forest on Wednesday night.