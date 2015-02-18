Preview: Boston College at Florida State

With four wins in its last six games, Florida State looks to improve its position in the ACC standings when it hosts conference foe Boston College on Wednesday. Following a narrow loss to No. 5 Duke on Feb. 9, the Seminoles were able to rebound with a 57-53 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday that left coach Leonard Hamilton grateful. “It was just fortunate for us to come away with a victory,” he told reporters. “Because ACC road victories are hard to come by.”

The Eagles are reeling of late, losers of six in a row and 12 of their last 15 games following a 6-3 start to the season. Since besting Georgia Tech on Jan. 25, Boston College fell by an average of more than 11 points in five straight losses until getting edged out in double overtime by Miami on Monday. Coach Jim Christian lamented missed opportunities against Miami while telling reporters, “You’ve got to put these games away. You only get so many chances.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-15, 1-11 ACC): Guard Olivier Hanlan, whose scoring average of 18.1 points per game trails only Duke center Jahlil Okafor (18.2) among ACC players, racked up a season-high 32 points against the Hurricanes on Monday but echoed his coach’s sentiments after the Eagles fell short. “We just needed one stop,” Hanlan told reporters. “It was tough.” Forward Aaron Brown pitches in 14.8 points per game for Boston College, which enters play last in the conference standings, just behind 2-10 Virginia Tech.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (14-12, 6-7): The Seminoles will need to be careful not to look past the Eagles, especially with a major challenge against No. 3 Virginia next on the schedule. “You’ve got to give (Boston College) their respect,” Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat. “If you’re not ready to play for 40 minutes against any team in the ACC, something bad will happen.” Freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ 13.6 points per game leads Florida State’s offense and his average of 4.5 assists is also a team-high.

TIP-INS:

1. The Seminoles hold a 6-5 edge in the series against Boston College and have won four straight home games against the Eagles.

2. Hanlan is the only player in the ACC to notch two 30-point games this season.

3. Hamilton enters play three wins shy of tying J.K. Kennedy as Florida State’s all-time winningest coach.

PREDICTION: Florida State 67, Boston College 60