Preview: Boston College at Florida State

Florida State has continuously found solace at home this season, something it will seek when it hosts last-place Boston College in an ACC matchup Monday night. The Seminoles are 16-0 at the Donald L. Tucker Center, but just 5-6 away from their home arena and are coming off a pair of setbacks on the road that severely damaged their hopes at an ACC regular-season crown.

They were tied with North Carolina atop the standings prior to the two-game swing, but enter this one alone in fifth place with visits to Clemson and red-hot Duke coming in the next week-plus. "We've just got to be better," junior guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes told reporters after Saturday's 80-66 loss at Pittsburgh. "We've got to execute at a higher level. We've got to move the basketball. And it starts defensively. We're not playing defense the way we know how to play defense." Florida State has allowed its opponent to reach the 80-point mark in consecutive games for just the second time this season, but the Eagles have hit that plateau just once in the past seven contests. Their losing streak sits at 10 following an 84-76 home loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-18, 2-12 ACC): The Eagles continue to be encouraged for the future by the combination of sophomore guard Jerome Robinson and freshman guard Ky Bowman, the latter of whom had 29 points against Notre Dame. "There's not much more (he can do)," coach Jim Christian said of Bowman, who is averaging 17.5 points in ACC play and is 17-for-28 from 3-point range in a five-game stretch. "He's been very, very consistent." Robinson still leads the team in scoring (19.1) and steals (1.7), but he was limited to seven points with five turnovers in 35 minutes against the Seminoles last March.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (21-6, 9-5): Sophomore forward Dwayne Bacon still needs 11 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career after a stunning scoreless effort in the loss to Pitt, which snapped his string of 35 consecutive double-digit scoring performances. "I just think that every one of our guys will have one of those nights where they don't play particularly well," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. "It just happened to be his night. I don't think it was anything different that they did to him." Rathan-Mayes picked up some of the slack with a team-high 12 points but was 2-for-7 from long distance and Florida State has made only eight of 33 attempts from 3-point range in its last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State has won five straight meetings, including a 22-point decision in the first round of last season's conference tournament.

2. Since going 0-for-3 from the floor in consecutive games last month, Seminoles G Terance Mann is averaging 11 points while shooting 63.9 percent from the field.

3. Florida State ranks 14th in the ACC in foul shooting (68.1 percent), just a shade better than last-place Boston College (67.4).

PREDICTION: Florida State 85, Boston College 70