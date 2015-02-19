(Updated: DELETES extra word “lead” in graph 5, sentence 1)

Florida State 69, Boston College 60: Devon Bookert scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting to lift the host Seminoles over the Eagles in ACC play.

Phil Cofer added 13 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (15-12, 7-7 ACC), which has won five of its last seven games. Xavier Rathan-Mayes finished with 13 points and five assists for the Seminoles, who shot 8-of-12 from 3-point range, led by Bookert’s 4-of-5 performance.

Olivier Hanlan totaled 32 points for the second consecutive game to lead the offense for Boston College (9-16, 1-12), which lost its seventh straight game. Aaron Brown added 15 points for the Eagles, who fallen 13 out of 16 times following a 6-3 start.

Hanlan scored 11 of BC’s first 13 points as the Eagles jumped out to a 13-4 lead off the opening tip. Florida State settled in, using a 21-10 run that featured nine points from Bookert to pull ahead 25-23 with just under four minutes left in the first half before Hanlan added six more points in the final 3:32 to give BC a 32-27 halftime lead.

The Eagles found themselves trailing 43-39 with 13:27 to go before a 9-2 spurt, capped by a Patrick Heckmann dunk, pushed them back in front 48-45 just ahead of the midway point of the period. A pair of 3-pointers from Robbie Berwick and another from Bookert highlighted a 15-4 run that gave the Seminoles a 60-52 advantage with just over 2 1/2 minutes remaining and after a pair of free throws from Garland Owens pulled Boston College to within 63-57 with just under a minute remaining, Bookert, Berwick and Rathan-Mayes helped seal the win from the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has knocked off BC four straight times as the home team in the series. ... Hanlan is the only ACC player to score 30 points or more on more than one occasion this season. ... The Eagles couldn’t match Florida State’s proficiency from beyond the arc, shooting 3-of-14.