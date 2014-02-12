Preview: Boston College at Georgia Tech

(Updated: UPDATES with game postponed due to winter storm; UPDATE: ADDS new tipoff time, TV info)

Very little has gone well for Boston College and Georgia Tech since ACC play began, and when the Yellow Jackets host the Eagles on Thursday after a one-day delay due to a winter storm, both squads will look to find something positive heading into the stretch run of conference action. Boston College has lost six of its past seven, including a 68-60 loss at home to Georgia Tech on Jan. 21. The Yellow Jackets could not parlay that victory into much success, dropping four of their five games since holding off the Eagles.

One positive sign for the Yellow Jackets was the return of Robert Carter Jr. in Saturday’s 64-45 home loss to Virginia. Carter, who missed 10 games after injuring his knee Dec. 29 at Charlotte, was leading the ACC in rebounding before getting hurt. The Eagles never led in an 89-68 loss to Duke on Saturday, but saw leading scorer Olivier Hanlan bust out of a slump with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, New England Sports Network (Boston College), Fox Sports South (Georgia Tech), ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-17, 2-8 ACC): The Eagles have been competitive through most of their recent skid, pushing unbeaten Syracuse in a 10-point loss, falling in overtime at Notre Dame and losing by 10 points at No. 21 Virginia. Hanlan had scored just 30 points in his three previous games on 40 percent shooting before getting back on track against the Blue Devils. The Eagles are next-to-last in ACC play in scoring defense, allowing 72.2 points per contest.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-12, 3-8 ACC): Leading scorer Trae Golden played just 18 minutes Saturday with a pulled groin, going scoreless as the Yellow Jackets were outscored 22-1 in the final 9:51. Carter scored five points with two rebounds in 16 minutes, and Georgia Tech hopes to get both players more minutes against the Eagles. Daniel Miller is second in the ACC in blocked shots at 2.4.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams were in Atlanta but the game was postponed Wednesday afternoon due to severe winter weather conditions.

2. Golden scored 24 points against the Eagles last month as the Yellow Jackets held on after nearly blowing a 19-point lead; Hanlan scored 19 points for Boston College.

3. The Yellow Jackets ended a three-game losing streak to the Eagles in last month’s meeting, and lead the all-time series 10-8.

PREDICTION: Boston College 62, Georgia Tech 56