Preview: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Both Georgia Tech and Boston College showed what each is capable of by winning at Syracuse, but both teams also stumbled to a combined 26 losses in ACC play. That is why the No. 14 seed Eagles and 11th-seeded Yellow Jackets square off Wednesday on the opening day of the ACC tournament for the right to face Clemson in Thursday’s second round. The Yellow Jackets closed the season with two victories in a row, starting with the upset of the Orange and own a pair of close victories over the Eagles.

The two losses were particularly painful for Boston College. The Eagles rallied from a 19-point deficit at home to pull within one point before losing 68-60 on Jan. 21, then led by one point with three seconds left before Marcus Georges-Hunt beat the buzzer on a four-point play to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 74-71 home triumph on Feb. 13. The Eagles have lost four of five since handing Syracuse its first loss of the season in overtime Feb. 19.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (8-23): Olivier Hanlan is the Eagles’ biggest offensive weapon, finishing third in the ACC in scoring (18.6 points) and seventh in field-goal percentage (45 percent). Ryan Anderson leads all active conference players in double-doubles (19), ranking ninth in the league in rebounding (7.1) and 11th in scoring (14.3). Eight of the Eagles’ conference losses came by single digits.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (15-16): The Yellow Jackets have battled injuries all season, but are finally healthy with leading scorer Trae Golden and leading rebounder Robert Carter Jr. back to full strength. Golden is averaging 15.3 points in his past three games, and Carter – who led the ACC in rebounding before a December knee injury – has put together four strong games in row (16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds). Center Daniel Miller is second in the league in blocks per game (2.5) and third in rebounding (7.9).

TIP-INS

1. Hanlan scored 41 points – a tournament freshman record – and shot 8-for-10 from 3-point range as Boston College bounced the Yellow Jackets in the opening round last year, 84-64.

2. The Eagles allowed 73.6 points per game and 46.8 percent shooting from the field, both marks the worst in the ACC.

3. Georgia Tech has held five of its past six opponents to 68 points or less.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 72, Boston College 67