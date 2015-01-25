Preview: Boston College at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech looks for its first ACC win when it hosts fellow conference straggler Boston College on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets have dropped six consecutive contests, including a 57-28 setback to No. 2 Virginia on Thursday in which they set an ACC record for fewest points scored in a conference game. Georgia Tech aims to beat the Eagles for the fourth consecutive time and avoid its first 0-7 start in ACC play since the 2001-02 season.

BC also is winless in the ACC after dropping a 69-61 decision to Syracuse on Tuesday. The Eagles have failed all three of their road tests this season - including the last two by a combined 12 points - as they aim to beat the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta for the first time since Jan. 20, 2009. “It’s not about psyche, you just have to play,” coach Jim Christian told reporters. “Like I told them, everybody is responsible for winning.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BC (8-9, 0-5 ACC): Olivier Hanlan was named the Eagle of the Week after averaging 17.5 points, seven assists and three rebounds against Harvard and Virginia. Aaron Brown knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 21 points and pulled down six rebounds in the loss to the Orange. Dimitri Batten added 14 of his 17 points in the second half versus Syracuse after scoring a combined 13 points in his previous three outings.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-9, 0-6): Marcus Georges-Hunt leads the team with 12.6 points per game, but was limited to seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in the loss to Cavaliers and is 5-of-24 from the floor in his last three games. The Yellow Jackets went 0-of-12 from beyond the arc to finish without a 3-pointer for the first time since Feb. 23, 2005 - a span of 311 games. Charles Mitchell tops the team in rebounding with 7.7 per game and has secured nine or more boards eight times.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech is 16-42 in ACC games under coach Brian Gregory.

2. BC has lost nine of its last 11 conference road games.

3. The Yellow Jackets rank 288th in shooting percentage (40.9).

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 72, BC 71