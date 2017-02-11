A step outside of ACC play may be what Georgia Tech needed before beginning a stretch of three of four games at home Saturday against struggling Boston College. The Yellow Jackets, who shocked the league with three upsets of ranked teams at home in January, have dropped their past two conference contests but blasted Division II Tusculum 96-58 on Tuesday.

“We had the injury bug, we were sick and we played that way,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner told reporters afterward, referencing less-than-sharp efforts in losses to Clemson and Wake Forest. “We needed to get back to playing in a rhythm and in a groove.” Saturday’s opponent provides another chance for the Yellow Jackets to build momentum, as the Eagles lost their eighth game in a row Wednesday to Pittsburgh, 82-73. Boston College, which has not won since Jan. 11 and sits in last place in the ACC, played well for parts of the first half before the Panthers took control. “In the beginning of the second half, we gave up two easy baskets and never really found the toughness we needed,” Boston College coach Jim Christian told the media.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN South (Atlanta)

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-16, 2-10 ACC): The Eagles were hammered for 52 second-half points against Pittsburgh while only reaching the free-throw line 14 times in the game (shooting 57.1 percent from the line). Sophomore guard Jerome Robinson scored a team-high 22 points and is fourth in the ACC in scoring at 19.5 points per game. Senior forward Mo Jeffers played his best game of the season Wednesday, shooting 7-for-9 from the field en route to a season-high 14 points.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (14-10, 5-6): Pastner scheduled Tusculum so his team would have a game on its bye date from conference play, and all 13 Yellow Jackets who entered the game scored. Freshman Josh Okogie, who led Georgia Tech with 15 points Tuesday, is 15th in the ACC in scoring at 15.4 points per contest. Junior center Ben Lammers averages 14.7 points while ranking first in the league in blocks per game (3.3) and third in rebounding (9.4).

TIP-INS

1. Boston College plays four of its final six games away from home; the Eagles are 0-5 on the road this season.

2. Georgia Tech played Tuesday without freshman G Justin Moore (abdominal injury) and sophomore F Abdoulaye Gueye (broken left wrist).

3. The Yellow Jackets lost senior PG Josh Heath to a sprained ankle in the second half Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 75, Boston College 61