Boston College at Georgia Tech, ppd.: Wednesday’s contest between the Eagles and Yellow Jackets was postponed until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, after a major winter storm hit Atlanta earlier in the day.

Boston College (6-17, 2-8 ACC) arrived in Atlanta on Tuesday, one day before the storm. Georgia Tech (12-12, 3-8), which played North Carolina at home last month after a winter storm, announced the decision to postpone the matchup with the Eagles early Wednesday afternoon, after a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain left hundreds of thousands in North Georgia without electricity and made travel difficult.

The Eagles have dropped six of their past seven, including a 68-60 home loss to the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 21. Georgia Tech also is struggling, having lost four of its past five since topping the Eagles.