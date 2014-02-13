FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Tech 74, Boston College 71
February 14, 2014

Georgia Tech 74, Boston College 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech 74, Boston College 71: Marcus Georges-Hunt’s four-point play with seven-tenths of a second remaining lifted the host Yellow Jackets to just their second victory in the past six games.

Georges-Hunt dribbled up the right sideline and buried the game-winner for Georgia Tech (13-12, 4-8 ACC) after Olivier Hanlan had given the Eagles a 71-70 lead on a jumper with 3.4 seconds left. Daniel Miller scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Yellow Jackets, who played without leading scorer Trae Golden for the second time in three games.

Hanlan finished with 21 points on 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range for Boston College (6-18, 2-9 ACC), which shot 9-of-17 from beyond the arc. Ryan Anderson added 13 points but the Eagles, who lost their fourth in a row, were outscored 10-2 in the final 3:18.

Joe Rahon’s layup with 3:18 to play gave the Eagles a 69-64 lead, but the Yellow Jackets chipped away, drawing within 69-68 on two Georges-Hunt free throws with 1:09 to play. After Miller blocked a shot on the other end, Georges-Hunt drove the left baseline and scored with 22 seconds remaining to put Georgia Tech ahead 70-69.

Hanlan worked free on the left baseline and scored as Boston College regained a 71-70 advantage, but Georgia Tech had just enough time and Georges-Hunt pulled up three feet behind the arc, made the shot and drew a foul from Lonnie Jackson. Georges-Hunt, who finished with 15 points, hit the ensuing free throw and the Eagles desperation heave missed the mark.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech F Kammeon Holsey added a season-high 15 points as Golden continued to be hindered by a groin injury. … Boston College used a 13-4 first-half run to take a six-point lead before the Yellow Jackets closed within 35-34 at halftime. … Georgia Tech outrebounded Boston College, 36-19.

