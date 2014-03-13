Georgia Tech 73, Boston College 70 (OT): Robert Carter Jr. scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and the Yellow Jackets survived blowing a 12-point lead with five minutes left in regulation to advance out of the opening round of the ACC tournament in Atlanta.

Marcus Georges-Hunt added 18 points for No. 11 seed Georgia Tech (16-16), which won its third game in a row to move into the second round against sixth-seed Clemson on Thursday. Trae Golden scored 14 points with six assists, including the go-ahead three-point play with 36 seconds remaining in overtime.

Patrick Heckmann scored 21 points to lead 14th-seeded Boston College (8-24). Olivier Hanlan added 16 points, and Ryan Anderson scored 15 points with 12 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Yellow Jackets had not made a field goal for more than 10 minutes before Golden scored and was fouled, making the free throw with 36 seconds left in overtime to push Georgia Tech ahead 69-67. Anderson missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, the Yellow Jackets secured the rebound and Kammeon Holsey’s two free throws with 15 seconds to play made it 71-67.

Four consecutive points from Carter gave the Yellow Jackets a 61-49 advantage with five minutes to play in regulation, but the Eagles roared back with 12 unanswered points – seven from Heckmann – to tie the game at 61 on Heckmann’s free throw with 52 seconds remaining. Carter’s free throw with 33.5 seconds left put the Yellow Jackets ahead 62-61, but Hanlan tied the score on a free throw with five seconds remaining to force overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams came out ice cold, combining for six points and each squad missing their first six shots from the field in the opening six minutes. … Carter hit two 3-pointers in the first half, reaching intermission with eight points and seven rebounds. … Georgia Tech is 0-2 against Clemson this season.