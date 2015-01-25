Boston College 64, Georgia Tech 62: Olivier Hanlan scored a season-high 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the visiting Eagles earned their first win in ACC play.

Patrick Heckmann added 10 of his 12 points in the second half - including two clutch free throws with 27 seconds left - for Boston College (9-9, 1-5), which won its first road game of the season. Aaron Brown tallied 11 points while Will Magarity had nine for the Eagles, who went 9-of-13 from the foul line.

Marcus Georges-Hunt collected 20 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (9-10, 0-7), which has dropped seven straight. Quinton Stephens contributed 17 points off the bench while Chris Bolden had nine for the Yellow Jackets, who finished 12-of-18 from the free-throw line.

Hanlan connected from beyond the arc to give BC its biggest lead of the game at 48-37 before Stephens knocked down a 3-pointer a short time later to trim the deficit to four with just over 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Georges-Hunt converted a three-point play and sank two free throws to even the score at 59 before Hanlan kept his nerve at the foul line to put the Eagles back on top by two with 1:10 remaining and Heckmann followed suit to preserve the victory.

Hanlan and Brown buried back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 12-0 burst to give BC a 19-14 lead before Bolden scored eight consecutive points to put Georgia Tech back in front by three. The Eagles held the Yellow Jackets to 33.3 percent shooting and forced nine turnovers in the first half to hold a 26-24 edge at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last three meetings have been decided by a combined eight points. … Georgia Tech’s bench outscored BC’s reserves 27-5. … Eagles C Dennis Clifford was a late scratch due to an illness.