Jackson elevates Georgia Tech to comeback win over Boston College

Junior guard Tadric Jackson scored a career-high 29 points as Georgia Tech overcame a frigid shooting start and a 15-point deficit to defeat Boston College 65-54 at Atlanta on Saturday night.

Junior center Ben Lammers had 14 points and a career-best 17 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (15-10, 6-6 ACC), while freshman guard Josh Okogie contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Georgia Tech missed its first 10 shots and was 1 for 19 as it fell behind 20-5 with seven minutes remaining in the first half before closing to 22-15 at intermission.

Boston College (9-17, 2-11) was outscored 50-32 in the second half as it dropped its ninth straight game and remained winless on the road this season.

Georgia Tech shot 65.5 in the second half compared to 16.7 percent before intermission.

Sophomore Jerome Robinson scored 17 points for Boston College and freshman Ky Bowman had 13 points.

Georgia Tech trailed until freshman Justin Moore made a 3-pointer for a 34-32 lead eight minutes into the second half and Boston College was eventually down by as many as 15 points.

The Eagles shot 32.8 percent for the game and made only 4 of 18 3-point attempts. The Yellow Jackets also struggled from deep, going 3 of 14, but had 40 points in the paint and 16 points off 14 turnovers by Boston College.

Jackson, who came off the bench, made 12 of 21 spots, including two 3-pointers. He had 20 points in the second half and Georgia Tech finished shooting 40.7 percent.