Preview: Boston College at Harvard

Boston College is the lone team in the ACC that will enter conference play with a losing record. The Eagles will try to pick up some momentum in their final pre-conference outing when they visit Harvard on Wednesday. The Crimson have surpassed Boston College as the strongest basketball program in the Boston area and enters the meeting riding a seven-game winning streak.

The Eagles are in year three of a rebuilding effort under coach Steve Donohue and took on an ambitious non-conference slate that included seven power-conference schools, plus Massachusetts, Harvard and Virginia Commonwealth. Boston College beat Washington and came close against former Big East rivals Providence and Connecticut, but is coming off a 69-50 drubbing by VCU. Harvard has gone over 70 points in its last six games and went for a season high in a 94-86 victory over Fordham on Saturday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Ivy League Digital Network

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-9): The Eagles could not match the effort of the Rams and Donohue came away impressed with the unselfishness of VCU, something he would like to see on his own team. “No one cares who scores, and in this day and age that’s unique,” Donohue said of the Rams. “Ten kids who don’t care who scores.” Boston College gets the bulk of its scoring from Olivier Hanlan, who averages 19.8 points, and Ryan Anderson (16.2), the only two averaging double figures.

ABOUT HARVARD (11-1): The Crimson are still a few games away from Ivy League play and will visit Rice and Connecticut before hosting Dartmouth on Jan. 11. Harvard does a better job of spreading out its scoring than the Eagles and had six players reach double figures against Fordham. “We’re so pleased with the balance we’ve shown,” Crimson coach Tommy Amaker told reporters after the win. “I think that’s one of the keys to our team.” Harvard has five players averaging at least 8.9 points, led by swingman Wesley Chambers’ 15.1.

TIP-INS

1. Harvard has beaten Boston College in each of the last five seasons.

2. Anderson went 11-of-12 from the field in last season’s 79-63 home loss to Harvard.

3. Amaker needs one more victory to reach 300 in his career, and the Crimson have won 15 straight home games.

PREDICTION: Harvard 82, Boston College 77