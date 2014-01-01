Harvard 73, Boston College 58: Wesley Saunders led the way with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Crimson continued their dominance over the visiting Eagles.

Jonah Travis added 11 points off the bench for Harvard (12-1), which has taken six straight meetings from its area rivals. Kyle Casey chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Crimson picked up their eighth consecutive victory.

Ryan Anderson collected 17 points and nine rebounds but leading scorer Olivier Hanlan was held to 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting as Boston College (4-10) fell for the sixth time in seven games. Eddie Odio added 11 points for the Eagles.

Harvard used a 7-0 burst to take a 17-6 lead midway through the first half and stretched it to 33-13 before Boston College made a late run to pull within 39-25 at the break. The Eagles chipped away after the break and brought the deficit to single digits on Patrick Heckmann’s layup that made is 43-35 with 15:54 left.

Boston College drew within 56-51 on Anderson’s layup with 7:33 to play before the Crimson turned up the defense and held the Eagles without a field goal for more than 5 1/2 minutes. Siyani Chambers knocked down a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 63-51 with 5:15 left and Harvard held on the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harvard coach Tommy Amaker earned his 300 career victory. … The Crimson improved to 9-0 at home this season and have won 16 straight in their own building. … Boston College finished up its non-conference slate and will return to ACC play by hosting Clemson on Saturday.