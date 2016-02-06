Preview: Boston College at Louisville

Louisville opened the week with the high of defeating top-ranked North Carolina but will end it by beginning one of the low points in program history after announcing Friday it will self-impose a postseason ban as a result of uncovering violations within the men’s basketball program. The 18th-ranked Cardinals attempt to pick up the pieces one day later when they host league-worst Boston College.

Calling the sanction “a complete shock”, Louisville coach Rick Pitino expressed extreme disappointment upon learning that his team would be penalized this season after the university “became aware of information” that confirmed the basketball program committed a violation of NCAA rules. The Cardinals have played all season while the NCAA continues to investigate a claim made by a former escort in October that alleged a former Cardinals’ staffer hired dancers to strip and have sex with recruits and players. “This is a punishment I thought would never happen this season. This is a decision that’s as harsh as anything I’ve seen,” Pitino said while adding that his players hugged Damion Lee and Trey Lewis, a pair of graduate transfers that migrated from their previous programs for one shot at the NCAA Tournament, upon hearing the news. The Eagles, who are the only winless team in conference action and have yet to play an ACC game decided by fewer than 10 points, tumbled to their ninth consecutive loss following Wednesday’s 61-47 defeat at Virginia.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-15, 0-9 ACC): Forced into more playing time following injuries to fellow guards Jerome Robinson (wrist) and Darryl Hicks (concussion), freshman guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins (4.3 points) produced a season-high 14 points versus the Cavaliers. With Robinson expected out until mid-March and Hicks questionable for Saturday, more of the scoring load figures to fall on the shoulders of Barnes-Thompkins and Eli Carter (team-high 16.8 points), who matched a season low with seven points Saturday. Despite his first single-digit scoring effort since a seven-point performance in a lost to Penn State on Dec. 2, Carter is still averaging 16.2 points in league play and has drained at least one 3-pointer in all but one game.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (18-4, 7-2): Pitino noted after the game Monday that his Cardinals set a team record with 60 touches in the paint , three more than the previous mark of 57 Louisville tallied four games earlier in an 84-65 victory over Florida State on Jan. 20. Sophomore center Chinanu Onuaku (10.2 points, 8.6 rebounds), who was limited against Virginia due to illness, finished with 12 points and 10 boards Monday to join LSU’s Ben Simmons as the only players from Power-5 conferences with seven double-doubles in league play. Lee (team-high 17 points per game) rebounded from a season-low tying six-point performance against Virginia with 24 versus the Tar Heels, but is day-to-day after bruising his knee in the win.

TIP-INS

1. Pitino told The Courier-Journal earlier this week that he expects 6-10 junior C Mangok Mathiang, who hasn’t played since Dec. 19 due to a broken foot, to return to on-court workouts next week.

2. The Eagles had been outscored 138-72 at the foul line in losing their first eight conference games.

3. In ACC play only, Onuaku ranks second in the conference in rebounds (9.9) and blocked shots (1.9).

PREDICTION: Louisville 85, Boston College 51