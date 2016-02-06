Louisville takes it out on BC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville coach Rick Pitino said the system is broken.

Fortunately for him, the players that form the nation’s 19th-ranked team didn’t lose their competitive spirit in the wake of Friday’s stunning announcement that the school self-imposed a postseason ban on a team which looked capable of winning multiple games in March.

Overwhelming hapless Boston College for long stretches with defense, the Cardinals opened up first half leads of 19-2 and 25-6, then pulled away midway through the second half in a 79-47 Atlantic Coast Conference rout on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center.

Guard Trey Lewis, a senior who transferred from Cleveland State with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament only to have those quashed on Friday, scored a game-high 16 points for Louisville (19-4, 8-2 in the ACC).

But Pitino’s postgame press conference was the story as he addressed the ban, handed down by athletic director Tom Jurich and announced by school president James Ramsey.

The school concluded violations occurred as the result of allegations by Katina Powell that former basketball staffer Andre McGee paid escorts thousands of dollars and supplied game tickets in exchange for sex and dances with Cardinal players and recruits from 2010-14.

One downtown establishment unfurled a banner deriding Ramsey, a notion Pitino asked fans to reconsider.

”Tom Jurich is our leader in good times and in bad times,“ Pitino said. ”Please don’t blame Dr. Ramsey. He’s done a lot of good things for this university. I‘m hurting more than you can know, the kids are hurting more than you can know, and I know the fans are hurting.

“But I never question Tom, because he’s the best athletic director in all of athletics. We all love the man, we respect the man. He made the decision, Dr. Ramsey signed off on it.”

Pitino suggested that the NCAA should hit rules-breaking programs heavily in the wallet, suggesting a fine of as high as $15 million for the schools and docking coaches half their pay.

“Don’t punish the kids who had nothing to do with it,” he said. “Force the schools to do some real fund-raising to make up for it.”

The news was particularly gutting to Lewis and forward Damion Lee, another fifth-year senior who transferred from Drexel for the same purpose as Lewis.

Lewis was given a long ovation by fans during the introduction of lineups and Lee, who sat out because of a bruised knee, tossed up the ceremonial opening tip as a crowd of 21,803 roared.

Louisville scored 12 seconds into the game and didn’t let the Eagles up for air until the lead reached 19 with just under nine minutes remaining in the half.

“The first eight minutes were just pure emotion on defense,” Cardinals center Chinanu Onuaku said.

Trailing 32-14 at halftime, Boston College (7-16, 0-10) actually worked its way into contention by matching its first half point total in the first 3:03 of the second half, drawing within 37-28 on a jumper by forward A.J. Turner.

But Louisville ended the game’s competitive phase with a 12-2 burst capped by Lewis’ two free throws for a 55-35 margin.

Forward Deng Adel, who replaced Lee in the lineup, stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Guard Donovan Mitchell came off the bench to add 10 points for the Cardinals.

Freshman guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins scored 11 points for the Eagles, who haven’t been closer than 10 points in any of their ACC losses.

“It’s a slow process,” Boston College coach Jim Christian said. “You can’t draft players in college basketball. We have a lot of adding to do. We’re like a wide receiver who goes over the middle, gets blasted, and gets back up again to do it the next play.”

Louisville did the blasting Saturday after it executed a form tackle on its postseason dreams the day before. The talk now isn’t of winning a national championship, but an ACC title.

“The goals have changed now,” Lee said.

NOTES: Louisville coach Rick Pitino said after the game that he doesn’t know if F Damion Lee (bruised knee) will be able to play at Duke on Monday night. ... Boston College has done one thing well this season, ranking 58th among Division I teams in adjusted defensive efficiency at 97 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.com. ... Louisville honored its 1956 NIT championship team at halftime.